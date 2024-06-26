New ownership model to also see business ownership shared between 15 directors

John McAslan & Partners has announced soaring turnover and profit alongside the implementation of a succession plan which will see its founder John McAslan become executive chair.

McAslan, who founded the practice in 1993, will move from his current role as director and remain actively involved in the practice.

A new collective ownership model will also see ownership of the company shared between 15 existing members of the team including McAslan, who said the move will establish an “exciting approach to growing the practice for the next generation”.

The announcements were coupled with the publication of the firm’s latest accounts showing revenue more than doubling from £4.5m in 2022 to £10.3m last year and the firm back in the black with a pre-tax profit of £1.3m from a £1.1m loss last time.

It said last year had been its “busiest ever” in the results, which covered the 12 months to 31 October 2023, although the year also saw staff numbers trimmed from 49 in 2022 to 42 in 2023.

The firm also hailed its ability to overcome the impact of the Ukraine war by finding new pipelines of work and expanding into new markets.

Show Fullscreen

Ongoing work includes Grand Central Station in Belfast, Said Global Learning Centre at Oxford University and several major cultural projects in the Middle East.

It is also working on the transformation of New York’s Penn Station, the busiest railway station in the western hemisphere, which is being carried out from the firm’s newly opened New York studio, and the new Waterloo Metro Station in Sydney, Australia.

Work completed during the accounting period included the transformation of Sydney Central Station, part of Australia’s biggest transport project, the Burrell Collection in Glasgow and the British Museum’s new research centre at the University of Reading.

The practice’s landscape team is nearing completion of London’s Sloane Street masterplan transforming its public realm into an urban green corridor, whilst the Edinburgh studio is leading on the Avenues and George Square environmental infrastructure project in Glasgow.