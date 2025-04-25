Show Fullscreen

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City has selected New York-based practice WEISS/MANFREDI as lead architect for its planned 61,000 sq ft expansion, following an international competition that drew entries from nearly 200 firms across 30 countries.

The scheme, which is now entering a further design development phase, seeks to open up the museum campus through a new north entrance, an events and learning lobby, and improved public access to the surrounding landscape. WEISS/MANFREDI’s concept also proposes a new “Commons” space and photography centre, with views to the original neoclassical building and adjacent sculpture park. The architectural language and massing are still to be finalised.

“We are deeply honored to work with The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on this transformative project,” said Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi, founding partners of WEISS/MANFREDI. “It is a rare and meaningful opportunity to reimagine the museum as a place where art, architecture and landscape converge to reveal a place of discovery and delight, and we look forward to collaborating with the museum and community to create a more transparent and welcoming cultural campus.”

The museum stated that WEISS/MANFREDI was selected for its responsiveness to the brief and its alignment with the institution’s long-term goals. According to Julián Zugazagoitia, director and chief executive of the Nelson-Atkins, “Central to our competition was the need to respect the Nelson-Atkins’ original, neoclassical building, as well as our beautiful Bloch building, while also bringing something new to our campus.”

The project will involve a partial renovation of the original museum building and landscape interventions intended to create a more accessible and welcoming campus. Community consultation is expected to continue throughout the design process.

The competition was organised by Malcolm Reading Consultants. Finalists included Kengo Kuma & Associates, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Selldorf Architects, Studio Gang, WEISS/MANFREDI and WHY Architects. Concept models were displayed in a public exhibition at the museum in late 2024.

Founded by Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi, WEISS/MANFREDI is known for its integration of architecture and landscape. Previous cultural and public realm projects include the Olympic Sculpture Park in Seattle, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden Visitor Center, and the Women’s Memorial at Arlington Cemetery.