Stride Treglown and Purcell have been given the green light for plans to refurbish and extend a grade II-listed building within the Maritime Greenwich world heritage site.

The University of Greenwich’s proposals to add a three-storey building to the side of the 1920s Devonport House, which neighbours the National Maritime Museum, were approved by Greenwich council’s planning committee earlier this week.

The scheme, which Stride Treglown is working on as lead architect with Purcell as conservation architect, will see the historic former nurses home restored and converted into educational use.

An existing former conference centre on the site, built in the early 2000s and now used by the university as teaching space, will be demolished under the plans to make way for the 4,000 sq m new extension.

This will be linked to Devonport House by a glazed atrium described by Stride Treglown as an “internal street”, with the facade of the listed building left exposed.

Historic England raised no objection to the plans, which it described as a “discrete and contextual addition to the townscape in heritage-sensitive views”.

While the heritage consultee said the glazed atrium would slightly undermine the architectural interest of the listed building and cause some harm to its significance, it said the removal of the modern extension would offer “modest enhancement” to the site.

The new building will contain a 150-seat lecture space, a 90-seat lecture space and a former back of house area which will be transformed into a breakout area and exhibition space.

A further 4,000 sq m of internal space in Devonport House will be refurbished, and a grade II-listed war memorial relocated to a garden at the front of the site.

The project team also includes project manager Gardiner & Theobald, QS Fanshawe, planning consultant Turley, multidisciplinary engineer Hoare Lea, landscape architect Farrer Huxley and civil and structural engineer Alan Baxter.