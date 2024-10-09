Scheme to replace former council offices at 1 Lancaster Circus

Show Fullscreen

Birmingham based developer Sama Investment Group has submitted plans for a pair of student accommodation towers in the city designed by Stride Treglown.

The 1 Lancaster Circus scheme would include nearly 2,000 student beds in towers rising to 41 and 48 storeys.

If approved, construction will require the demolition of the site’s existing six-storey 1970s building which served as the headquarters of the West Midlands county council before it was abolished in 1986.

The building was then used as an office for the architecture, engineering and building departments of Birmingham city council until it was closed and sold in 2022.

Show Fullscreen

Stride Treglown’s final plans for the site following a period of consultation have added a pavilion and a pedestrian corridor to the scheme which aims to maximise the site’s location as a “gateway” between Birmingham city centre and the nearby Gun Quarter and Jewellry quarter.

The development would also contain a gym, spa, cinema and street level commercial space.

The project team also includes transport consultant PRP, energy consultant Cundall, landscape architect Node and student accomodation consultant CBRE.

Sama Investment Group describes itself as the UK’s first regionally focused Shariah-compliant real estate development and investment company. It is headquartered in the West Midlands and has offices in London, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait City, Manama and Riyadh.