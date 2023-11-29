The £220m Botanical House scheme to consist of two blocks rising to 36 and 33 storeys

HTA Design’s pllans to transform the Croydon Park Hotel site in south London into a new £220m build-to-rent scheme have been given the go ahead.

Designed for developer and real estate investor Amro Partners and its joint venture partner Flemyn, the scheme will see the construction of two adjacent towers of 36- and 33-storeys containing 447 homes.

A fifth of the scheme, which is called Botanical House, will be affordable, available to tenants at below market value via Discounted Market Rent and London Living Rent.

The basement and ground floor slab of the original hotel building will be retained “to save embodied carbon and minimise demolition and subsequent waste on site.”

The towers will be connected through a central communal entrance. They are located just two minutes’ walk from East Croydon station.

The proposals include a roof terrace, gym and wellness centre, cinema room, communal lounge areas, outside play area and co-working spaces.

The design also includes the creation of a communal landscaped garden, 50% of which will be soft landscaping, 45 new trees and green street frontages. Developers will also retain existing street trees.

Construction will begin in 2024, with the development scheduled to complete and open in 2027, after which it will be managed by Amro Living.