Consultation begins for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s transformation of Croydon’s North End Quarter, with proposals for mixed-use development, public spaces, and new housing

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has launched a consultation for a masterplan framework aimed at transforming Croydon’s North End Quarter, which includes the Whitgift Centre, Allders, and surrounding areas. Allies and Morrison, known for masterplanning urban regeneration projects such as King’s Cross, is the lead architect.

The framework, developed by URW, sets out principles for creating a vibrant, mixed-use town centre, integrating residential, retail, and cultural spaces with green, pedestrian-friendly routes. The proposal includes housing across multiple tenures, including market sale, build-to-rent, student, co-living, and supported housing, addressing Croydon’s urgent housing needs and promoting a multi-generational community.

Paul Eaton, Partner at Allies and Morrison, highlighted the framework’s commitment to public space and connectivity, saying, “The Masterplan Framework focuses on revitalising the centre of Croydon; transforming it with green pedestrian-friendly routes and public spaces, high quality homes and thriving retail and community spaces. We look forward to working with Croydon’s many communities to progress this ambitious and exciting vision.”

The plan seeks to ensure that historic landmarks like the Whitgift Almshouses and the Allders building are preserved and embedded within the new town centre’s design. The scheme will also complement Croydon Council’s Town Centre Regeneration Strategy, with a focus on enhancing local character and fostering community connectivity.

Scott Parsons, Chief Operating Officer at URW, stated: “Our vision for the North End Quarter will drive major positive change, establishing a thriving heart of Croydon that is inclusive and welcoming for all. We know there is a strong desire from residents, businesses and stakeholders to see progress in the town, and our goal is to harness Croydon’s creativity, youth and connectivity to develop a scheme that leverages its strengths with a diverse economy across retail, finance, community, and the arts.”

He added, “The Masterplan Framework consultation launched today is a tool for discussion and consensus. It’s a roadmap for change, addressing the challenges of the past and embracing the opportunities of the future.”

As part of the framework’s public engagement, URW has introduced a NextGen Panel, aimed at involving local young people aged 16-25 in the planning process. This panel will allow young residents to work with the design team through regular workshops, helping to shape Croydon’s future town centre.

Jason Perry, Mayor of Croydon, commented, “The regeneration of Croydon town centre remains a top priority, and we have been working closely with URW so that our vision for the future of Croydon is aligned with the plans they are consulting on. We welcome this important next step in the preparation of their masterplan for the North End area – to create a vibrant place for people to live, work and visit.”

The consultation will run from 12–29 November 2024, with further public engagement activities planned through 2025, leading up to the planning application. Community members are encouraged to participate via online surveys, design workshops, site tours, and other events to shape the North End Quarter’s redevelopment.