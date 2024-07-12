A multi-generational community in Essex will deliver zero-carbon homes, interactive new green spaces, social areas, and better connections to the River Can

Essex-based housing association CHP has announced the appointment of leading housing practice HTA Design to spearhead a regeneration project in the heart of Chelmsford. The initiative aims to deliver zero-carbon homes, interactive new green spaces, social areas, and improved connections to the River Can.

Six architectural practices were shortlisted for the scheme: Allies and Morrison, Fielden Mawson, HTA Design, Jestico Whiles, Pollard Thomas Edwards, and White Arkitekter + HAT Projects. Following a public procurement process, HTA Design was chosen to partner with CHP in revitalising the Andrews Place and Rainsford Lane area.

The two-hectare site, originally developed in 1949 with 69 bungalows, will be redeveloped to provide a wider variety of affordable homes.

It is currently not known how many new units will be delivered, as the client is understood to be reluctant to reveal further details prior to the scheme being submitted to planning. Visuals published by the developer show five new residential blocks of up to five storeys.

The procurement exercise focused on firms with proven experience in community collaboration. CHP’s own customers were involved in the selection process, with residents from the area included in the panel that evaluated the architectural submissions.

Paul Maddock, associate partner HTA Design said: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with CHP, its customers, and the wider Chelmsford community to realise the regeneration of Andrews Place. Our concept design is centred on creating a healthy, dementia-friendly place that opens onto Admirals Park.

“In line with our component-led design approach, the plans include a range of flexible dual aspect housing types making the homes easier to construct, readily adaptable to residents’ changing needs and offering sustainable design quality.

“We’re looking forward to developing our concept ideas further with the local community to create a truly multi-generational garden neighbourhood, featuring biodiverse playable green spaces, a reprovision of later living homes designed to HAPPI principles, and 100% affordable housing overall for Chelmsford.”

Following their successful appointment, HTA joined CHP at a recent community event to engage with more local residents. Moving forward, HTA intend to invest time in familiarising themselves with the area and its stakeholders before developing detailed plans.

Fiona Hollingsworth, CHP’s Growth and Partnerships Director said: “CHP is always looking at how best we can provide more much-needed local affordable housing.

“Throughout the tender process HTA showed not only their vast experience but also their commitment to customer engagement and community led development which is vitally important to us. We’re looking forward to working with HTA and our customers as we further invest in the area and the community”.

The project aims to create a multi-generational community with flexible, zero-carbon homes ranging from one to four bedrooms. It also envisions interactive green spaces and social areas, enhancing connectivity to the adjacent River Can and nearby parks. community-focused urban development in Chelmsford.