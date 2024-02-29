The HTA-designed scheme will include a mix of studios and one, two and three-bedroom apartments

Henley Investment Management has been given the green light to proceed with its plans for a 140-home mixed-use development in west London.

The HTA Architects-designed scheme will transform Stanley Road in South Acton, providing 10,915 sq ft of purpose-built industrial workspace designed for textile manufacturers, artists and craftspeople.

Homes will be a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with 35% intermediate and affordable rent.

Each has its own balcony and access to a communal roof terrace and are co-located with the industrial space.

The plans were updated on an original submission, submitted in November 2019, to reflect the latest policy and legislative standards, with homes now meeting new national space standards and have dual aspect.

Residential blocks have also been updated to include dual stair cores as a means of access and escape in the event of a fire.

Henley’s preferred delivery partner is Barratt Homes, while WSP and Hilson Moran are also included in the project team.

Ian Rickwood, chief executive, Henley Investment Management, said: “We are pleased to have secured the green light to proceed with the development which will provide much needed new homes and employment opportunities to the local community.

“This important milestone is the result of extensive consultation with the council and local stakeholders and our development team looks forward to maintaining these close relationships moving forward.”