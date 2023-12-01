New lab on Brandon Road to be the latest lab-enabled scheme in the Knowledge Quarter

David Miller Architects has been given the green light for a laboratory and office development in north London for developer Kadans.

Islington Council approved plans for the development at 4 Brandon Road, which is situated within the so-called Knowledge Quarter in King’s Cross.

The 51,500 sq ft building has been designed to be flexible in order to respond to changing scientific requirements.

The five-storey scheme would sit next door to 5-10 Brandon Road, which is being built by Morgan Sindall and is due to complete next year.

Both schemes are being developed by Kadans Science Partner, the Dutch investor which is also behind KPF’s 23-storey life sciences tower in Canary Wharf, which received planning approval in July.

Will Fogden, senior development manager at Kadans Science Partner, said: “With 5-10 Brandon Road completing in March 2024, it was important for Kadans to continue developing space to allow our tenants opportunities to expand in the area.

“4 Brandon Road will provide more much needed, ground-up, purpose built commercial laboratory space for the ever-growing Knowledge Quarter.”

The Knowledge Quarter comprises the area around King’s Cross, Euston Road and Bloomsbury, which includes the Wellcome Trust and the British Library, the latter of which is set to be given a controversial RSHP-designed extension.

In May, Camden council launched a procurement process to find a development partner for its £500m Camley Street scheme, designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, which is set to be the largest life sciences project yet in the district.

The team on 4 Brandon Road includes PSK as project manager, HDR overseeing structural and civil engineering, CB3 as cost consultants and Hoare Lea as a consultant on M&E, environment and sustainability and fire engineering.