New plans for Urban Vision weigh in at 32 storeys after rethink of “undeliverable” former plans

Glenn Howells has unveiled its redesign of a Glancy Nicholls tower in central Birmingham.

The practice has chopped down Glancy Nicholls’ consented proposals for a 61-storey scheme at 100 Broad Street, replacing it with a 32-storey tower for developer Urban Vision.

The former plans were designed for Euro Property Investments Ltd and approved in 2019, but it is understood the size of the 193m tall scheme made it unviable and the site was sold to Urban Vision.

The new proposals will provide 294 build-to-rent apartments, including co-working spaces and lounges, ground floor retail and office space and affordable homes “subject to viability”, the developer said.

A planning application will be submitted to Birmingham council within the next two months with a decision expected this year. Also on the project team is RPS and planning consultant Williams Gallagher.

Urban Vision said the tower, which will be all-electric, will be “among the most environmentally and socially conscious developments in Birmingham”.

The firm’s director Nigel Robson said: “Broad Street is an exciting area of Birmingham and one which has seen significant planned growth in recent years, with more to come.

“Our ambition is to deliver one of the city’s most sustainable developments at 100 Broad Street, which sets the standard for tall buildings in Birmingham,” he said.

Robson added the plans were “deliverable” and construction would begin as soon as possible if planning was granted.

Glancy Nicholls’ 2019 plans would have been Birmingham’s tallest building if built. The site is within an emerging cluster of tall buildings which already includes the practice’s’ two 33-storey Bank towers. Glenn Howells also recently won planning for the 42-storey Moda tower in the neighbourhood.

Birmingham-based Glenn Howells was nominated for two awards in its home city in this year’s RIBA West Midlands Awards shortlist, the Two Chamberlain Square office block and the residential Brick House development.

The former completes the first phase of the practice’s £700m city centre Paradise masterplan and consists of an eight-storey building fronted by a 27m-high portico of masonry columns.

The practice also lodged plans last month for a 45-storey hexagonal tower in Leeds.