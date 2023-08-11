New energy efficient sports facility serves both the univeristy and wider community

Faulkner Browns has completed the Ravelin Sports Centre, a new £57m facility for the University of Portsmouth.

Designed in close collaboration with Max Fordham, the project seeks to act as an exemplar for ultra-low energy sports facilities in the UK.

The multipurpose centre serves both the University of Portsmouth and the wider community, and includes a 25-metre eight-lane swimming pool, an eight-court sports hall, a fitness suite accommodating 175 stations, multifunctional studios, squash courts, and climbing and bouldering facilities.

Faulkner Browns stated that the building is designed to act as a “welcoming gateway” between the university campus and the old town of Portsmouth.

According to the design team, the building’s operational energy consumption during its first six months of operation was under 100 kWh/m2/yr, a performance level that they assert is around one tenth of the energy demand of an “equivalent typical sports centre”.

Mark Palmer, director at Max Fordham LLP, said: “High quality sports facilities can deliver huge social and economic benefits. However, typically they will have a carbon footprint three times higher than an office and four times higher than a school, due to the demanding environmental conditions required for different sports and activities.

“We worked collaboratively with Faulkner Browns and the university to ensure every aspect of the design, construction and fit out minimised energy use and carbon emissions, while maximising wellbeing for staff and visitors. The result is a truly sustainable sports centre that is net-zero carbon ready.”

Other aspects of the sustainable design approach include extensive natural lighting in the sports hall and swimming pool, heating sourced from air heat pumps and heat recovery systems, and a bio-solar roof featuring a 1000sq m photovoltaic array generating 224mwh of renewable energy annually.

“We wanted Ravelin Sports Centre to feel welcoming to people who might not typically use gyms or sports facilities”

The design seeks to reduce barriers to participation by creating visual links from the social and study areas into the sports hall and swimming pool. The centre’s changing areas are designed for universal accessibility, offering various privacy options instead of strictly gendered divisions.

Irina Korneychuk, senior associate at Faulkner Browns, said “We wanted Ravelin Sports Centre to feel welcoming to people who might not typically use gyms or sports facilities, using a transparent ground level and plenty of opportunities to see the facilities in action.

“The design also balances the need for an efficient envelope with glazing to bring natural light into the building and create calming views over the park, to make visiting and exercising an uplifting experience.”

