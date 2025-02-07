Full screen in popup Previous

Faulkner Browns has revised its plans for a student accommodation scheme in Southwark to add a second staircase.

The Newcastle-based practice has submitted a non-material amendment for the 31 Amelia Street scheme in Walworth for client Imperial Land Ltd.

Original plans for the eight-storey scheme, submitted in 2022 and approved last year following several planning delays, would have provided 146 student rooms and 726sq m of commercial space.

However, updates to the Building Safety Act due to come into force in September 2026 require all residential developments taller than 18m to include a second staircase to provide an additional means of escape in the event of a fire.

Revisions to the Amelia Street scheme have cut two student bedrooms and reduced the amount of commercial floorspace to 693sq m through a rearrangement of internal layouts needed to accommodate the increased size of the building’s core.

Planning consultant Rolfe Judd said the changes have not affected the building footprint or its elevations, and are “in keeping with the original character and design intent of the approved scheme”.

Faulkner Browns has been contacted for comment.