Fosters cuts one tower from its Fulham Gas Works scheme in second staircase rejig

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
2024 events calendar Explore now Keep up to date
Find out more
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
Proposed amendments to latest phase of 1,800-home scheme to bring plans into line with new fire safety requirements
Foster & Partners has substantially redesigned its delayed plans for the fourth phase of its 1,800-home Fulham Gas Works scheme in West London to add second staircases.
The practice is working with Berkeley subsidiary St William on the three-tower redevelopment in Fulham, one of the largest residential schemes in central London.
…
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts