Fosters cuts one tower from its Fulham Gas Works scheme in second staircase rejig

By 2024-06-03T12:26:00

Fosters Fulham amended 2024

Proposed amendments to latest phase of 1,800-home scheme to bring plans into line with new fire safety requirements

Foster & Partners has substantially redesigned its delayed plans for the fourth phase of its 1,800-home Fulham Gas Works scheme in West London to add second staircases.

The practice is working with Berkeley subsidiary St William on the three-tower redevelopment in Fulham, one of the largest residential schemes in central London.

