The Elizabeth line has boosted jobs and housebuilding for London, according to analysis from Transport for London.

A report by Arup in association with TfL and the Department for Transport said there has been an increase in housing growth within one kilometre of an Elizabeth line station, with the figure 14% higher in east London and 8% higher in west London between 2017 and 2022.

Abbey Wood has emerged as one of the largest regeneration areas in London, with a 6% increase in new homes.

Meanwhile, TFL said between 2015 and 2022, there were 378,000 jobs created within one kilometre of Elizabeth line stations.

During this period, the highest job growth in London occurred around Liverpool Street station in the City.

The line, which connects Reading and Heathrow Airport with Shenfield and Abbey Wood via central London, opened late, in May 2022, and over budget at nearly £19bn.

Since then, more than 500 million passenger journeys have been made making it the single busiest railway service in the UK.

