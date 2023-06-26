News

UK has underinvested by ‘30 Elizabeth lines’ and is stuck in ‘growth doom loop’, says IPPR

By 2023-06-26T02:26:00

569_N289_press (c)Morleyvon

Source: Morley von Sternberg

The thinktank blames low growth on the UK’s failure to keep pace with global investment trends

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has claimed that decades of underinvestment in the UK economy have left the country lagging its closest competitors.

The centre-left thinktank says that the UK ranks last among the G7 nations in terms of business investment and is progressively falling further behind, condemning the country to a “growth doom loop”.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts