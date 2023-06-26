UK has underinvested by ‘30 Elizabeth lines’ and is stuck in ‘growth doom loop’, says IPPR

The thinktank blames low growth on the UK’s failure to keep pace with global investment trends

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has claimed that decades of underinvestment in the UK economy have left the country lagging its closest competitors.

The centre-left thinktank says that the UK ranks last among the G7 nations in terms of business investment and is progressively falling further behind, condemning the country to a “growth doom loop”.