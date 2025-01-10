Scheme for Bouygues UK and Barnet Council includes a new library, nursery and public park

DLA Architecture has submitted plans for a large-scale residential and community-focused regeneration scheme in the Burnt Oak area of Barnet.

The project would deliver 359 homes, including 177 affordable units, alongside a new library, nursery, and employment services hub. It is part of a collaboration between Barnet Council and the development arm of Bouygues UK.

The Riverside Approach scheme spans three sites in Burnt Oak, with proposals including four residential buildings of six to thirteen storeys, a new public park, and community spaces such as a café and co-working facilities.

Alejandro Carrajo Garcia, associate at DLA Architecture, said: “We are incredibly proud to collaborate with Bouygues UK and Barnet Council on this community-led, mixed-use scheme in Barnet.

“This transformative development will serve as a catalyst for further regeneration in the area while supporting the Council’s vision of fostering strong, inclusive communities and safeguarding the environment for future generations. This is exactly the kind of project we are passionate about - revitalising rundown urban centres and creating vibrant spaces where people want to live.”

The design is intended to replace aging infrastructure, including the current library, with new facilities aimed at better meeting the needs of the local population.

The new Burnt Oak Library, planned as a three-storey building, will also house council services and the children’s nursery, with external play areas and landscaped public spaces.

Oliver Campbell, managing director of development at Bouygues UK, added: “We are thrilled to be part of this innovative and community-focused project in Barnet.

“Working alongside Barnet Council and our partners, we are committed to delivering a development that not only meets the highest standards of sustainability but also enhances the quality of life for residents.”