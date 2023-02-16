Schemes at Bank, Paddington and Southwark include those drawn up by AHMM and Grimshaw

Helical has been appointed preferred developer by Transport for London’s property arm for work on three new offices planned above Tube stations in the capital.

The sites are at Bank, Paddington and Southwark and already have full planning permission.

Designed by Weston Williamson, Bank Over-Station Development, which will be built above the new station entrance on Cannon Street, is an eight-storey development that will include both office and retail space, running across 140,000 sq. ft with work set to start next year.

The Paddington Over-Station Development, located by the Grand Union Canal and close to the new Elizabeth line station at Paddington, has been designed by Grimshaw and features a 19-storey building running to 235,000 sq. ft with work set to start in 2026.

And the Southwark scheme has been designed by AHMM and includes a 17-storey hybrid timber building. Work on the 220,000 sq ft block is set to start in 2025.

Scott Anderson, head of property development at TTL Properties Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to have selected Helical as our preferred investment partner as we take forward our commercial office portfolio and create best in class commercial office workspaces that reflects our confidence in London and will positively impact the capital and its green recovery.

“This new joint venture complements our wider commercial development programme, which will see us deliver thousands of new and affordable homes in London, develop our estate to support small businesses and train the next generation entering the construction industry.”