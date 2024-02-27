Notice gives three years to restore building to what it was before suspected arson attack

Show Fullscreen

The owners of The Crooked House pub have been ordered to rebuild the slanting structure to what it was before it was destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

South Staffordshire council has served an enforcement notice on the owners of “Britain’s wonkiest pub” after concluding formal action was needed.

Leader of South Staffordshire council Roger Lees said: “A huge amount of time and resources have been put into investigating the unauthorised demolition of the Crooked House.

“We have had great support from the local community, our MPs and the mayor of the West Midlands, and from the campaign group whose aim is to see the Crooked House back to its former glory which is the key objective of the enforcement notice.”

Lees said the authority had “not taken this action lightly” but it was “committed to do what we can to get the Crooked House rebuilt.”

> Also read: Modernist dogma should not prevent us from rebuilding the Crooked House

The pub’s owners have 30 days to appeal and three years to comply with the notice.

Located in Himley in the Black Country, the building was originally an 18th century farmhouse before becoming a pub in the 1830s, later sinking on one side due to mining subsidence.

It was sold to its current owners in July last year but gutted by fire the following month and then demolished without council authorisation.

Staffordshire Police is treating the blaze as arson, with five men and one woman arrested in connection with the fire and remaining on bail.