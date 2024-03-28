The owners of the Crooked House pub in Staffordshire have appealed against an order to rebuild the historic inn after it was unlawfully demolished following a suspected arson attack.

South Staffordshire council served an enforcement notice last month which gave the owners three years to recreate “Britain’s wonkiest pub” as it was before it was destroyed in August 2023.

The 18th century building leaned at a 15 degree angle and was built mostly of irregularly shaped materials which had warped over time, with the cost of recreating its original structure expected to be up to £10m.

Donald Insall Associates is among the practices expected to bid for the restoration job if it comes out to tender.

The enforcement notice was served to George Adam Taylor, director of the pub’s holding company ATE Farms Limited, and his wife Carly Taylor, a former director of the company who stepped down in December.

The council said that it was awaiting a date when the appeal would be heard and the appointment of a planning inspector to adjudicate.