Tendring district council has approved Conran and Partner’s plans for a mixed-use development in Clacton-on-Sea on a council-owned site.

The scheme, which forms part of a wider £30 million regeneration initiative, includes new homes, commercial space, and enhanced public realm on the site of a now-demolished former NHS building and adjacent carpark.

The local authority is acting as developer for the project and will manage the buildings upon completion.

Conran and Partners’ Nick Edler, associate director, stated: “We are pleased that the planning committee shared our vision and praised how the design contributes to the regeneration of Clacton-on-Sea’s town centre. This is a key milestone in turning Tendring district council’s vision into reality.”

The project, known as Carnarvon Terrace, includes a four-storey residential block with 28 homes, of which 40% are designated as affordable housing.

The development also includes a new multi-storey car park, located behind an existing supermarket to allow for the creation of additional public realm.

The landscape design proposes a new public space with green areas, seating, and play spaces, described as a “green stepping stone” linking Clacton-on-Sea’s train station with the seafront.

The development’s material palette is intended to reference Clacton’s Victorian heritage and the town’s pier.

Tendring district council’s vision for a new civic quarter is being funded through various government grants, including £420,000 from phase two of the Brownfield Land Release Fund.