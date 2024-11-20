Snøhetta and TODD Architects unveil designs for visitor attraction and creative hub planned for Art Deco bank building and Royal Avenue site

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Architectural illustration of what Belfast Stories might look like approaching from Royal Avenue Architectural illustration of what Belfast Stories might look like from North Street aerial view Architectural illustration of what Belfast Stories might look like from the central courtyard 1/3 show caption

Concept designs for the £100 million Belfast Stories project have been revealed.

The development, centred on the former Bank of Ireland building and a 5,000-square metre site on Royal Avenue, is expected to open by 2030 and aims to become a major public attraction and creative hub.

The initiative, led by Belfast City Council, is a flagship project within the £1 billion Belfast Region City Deal programme, which seeks to deliver economic growth across the region.

Belfast Stories will include spaces for storytelling, a visitor centre, and a creative hub designed to celebrate the city’s heritage and culture. A key feature is the “story engine” – a programme of activities for collecting and sharing the stories of Belfast’s residents and visitors.

The architectural team is led by Snøhetta, the Oslo-based practice behind the Oslo Opera House and the 9/11 Memorial Pavilion in New York, in collaboration with Belfast-based TODD Architects.

Daniel Berlin, senior architect at Snøhetta, said: “Our aim is for Belfast Stories to become a familiar and loved feature of Belfast’s cityscape, creating an orientation point for everyone in the city. The project will regenerate this part of Belfast city centre, and we believe it has the potential to change how both residents and visitors interact with and navigate the city.”

Ralph Appelbaum Associates (RAA), whose portfolio includes the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC, is tasked with designing the visitor experience, alongside Barker Langham as curator and interpretation planner. Gleeds is overseeing project management.

The project is currently in RIBA Stage 2. A 14-week public consultation is underway, offering residents an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposals. This follows an initial consultation in 2022.

The scheme is anticipated to attract over 700,000 visitors annually and support up to 1,200 jobs during its construction and launch phases.

The public consultation will run until 23 February 2025.