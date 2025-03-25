The Church of England’s housing association has successfully completed its registration with the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

Church Housing Association (CHA) is now a registered provider, meaning it will need to comply with RSH standards.

The move means it will be more easily able to access government affordable housing grants, do partnership deals to acquire or develop homes and house people off local authority waiting lists.

CHA, along with the church’s private limited company Church Development Agency, will work to speed up the delivery of affordable homes on land owned by dioceses and parishes.

The Church’s endowment fund, managed by the Church Commissioners, includes a portfolio of strategic development land on which the latter plan to build 32,000 over 20 years, of which at least 9,000 will be for affordable tenures. Each of the 42 dioceses in the Church of England also own varying amounts of land in their own right, some of which is developable.

CHA was set up following the 2021 publication of the Church of England’s Coming Home, commissioned by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York in response to the housing crisis.

The aim is for CHA to create “sustainable affordable communities” that embody the five core values outlined in the Coming Home report: that homes should be sustainable, safe, stable, sociable, and satisfying.

Bishop David Walker, chair of CHA ad Bishop of Manchester said: “Registration with the RSH represents a crucial step in our journey to put the recommendations of the ‘Coming Home’ report into practical action.

“The report challenged us to reimagine housing as more than just bricks and mortar, but as the foundation for human flourishing. With regulatory recognition, we can now expand our work to create truly affordable homes that build community and dignity. We are excited to start our journey with the acquisition of seven homes in Innsworth, Gloucester later this year.’

Last month, CHA appointed former Grand Union Housing Group chief executive Aileen Evans as its project director.