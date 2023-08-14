Full screen in popup Previous

A large-scale public art installation titled ‘Abundance,’ and created by the artist and designer Adam Nathaniel Furman, has been revealed at Paddington Central.

According to British Land, which commissioned the 50-metre curvilinear art wall, it “celebrates inclusivity [and] promotes wellbeing”.

Furman is known for their choice of vivid colours and for the way in which they draw inspiration from postmodernist architecture and design.

The site chosen for Furman’s artwork is the recently reimagined Amphitheatre in Sheldon Square, at the centre of the Paddington Central development. The space has undergone a recent redevelopment, with a more accessible design, more greenery, and an expanded stage area to accommodate a greater range of events.

British Lands hopes that the investment will help position the Amphitheatre as a year-round venue for live music and entertainment.

Constructed from industrial-grade metal sheets commonly employed in construction, the installation is painted a range of floral hues.

Rob Stickland, Estate Director at Paddington Central, said: “The new artwork by Adam Nathaniel Furman is a brilliant addition to Paddington Central and has already enhanced and better connected the open spaces within the area.

“At Paddington Central, creating thriving places is at the heart of what we do, and we hope that by introducing a new installation filled with colour and vibrancy, it allows visitors to find an enticing place to unwind within a busy capital.”

Furman said: “Abundance is a profoundly meaningful project for me. Having been born, worked and spent so much time in the area surrounding Paddington Central, the area is embedded deep within my practice. Being able to be a part of filling Sheldon Square with the uplifting colours of nature, through this new permanent artwork, fills me with joy.”