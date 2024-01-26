Chris Husbands will lead drive to improve the quality of training for architects

The Architects Registration Board has appointed former vice-chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University Chris Husbands to chair its Professional Practical Experience Commission, which is due to launch a call for evidence next month.

The commission is tasked with investigating the challenges faced by architecture students in the UK in securing suitable professional practical experience, and making recommendations to Arb to help improve the quality of training experience.

Bartlett School of Architecture associate professor Felicity Atekpe has been appointed as a member of the commission, with two further appointments yet to be announced. One of the commissioners will be an employer of architects, the Arb said.

The commission will have 12 months to complete its work and report recommendations to Arb, along with a suggested roadmap for implementation.

Arb chair Alan Kershaw said that improving “fair and consistent access” to quality practical experience would be at the heart of the commission’s work, along with making recommendations on new minimum requirements for relevant experience.

“We’ve heard that the requirements for work experience create barriers for people from less affluent backgrounds or without existing networks in the profession,” he said. “Although there are limits to Arb’s statutory powers in this regard and the issues are multifarious, the board has set up this commission so that we can take a leading role on how the challenges are addressed.”

Kershaw said Husbands and Atekpe had a wealth of experience in education and the architecture sector.

“I’m confident that they’ll develop recommendations to support Arb in reforming regulation to help future generations of architects establish their careers,” he said.

Husbands said many young professionals continued to face barriers in gaining vital practical experience in architectural work, leading to a challenging road towards qualification.

“Arb’s data shows that certain groups remain underrepresented, and that the nature of practical experience contributes to this problem,” he said.

“The commission will play an essential role in improving access to the architects’ profession in the UK. I’m looking forward to meeting as many students, academics and employers in the sector as possible, to gain a thorough understanding of the challenges and prepare recommendations to Arb that can make a real difference.”

Atekpe said the commission was a “real opportunity” to shine a light on some of the hurdles faced by architecture students during their professional practice experience.

“I am excited to draw on my own experiences as an architect, researcher, and educator to develop new ideas for how to dismantle these hurdles, and to help level the playing field for all seeking to join the profession – whatever their background,” she said.