Former policy advisor to Nick Clegg and Ryder partner Peter Barker also announced as commission members

Arb’s independent investigation into professional practical experience (PPE) has launched a call for evidence.

The regulator is looking into the challenges faced by future architecture students in seeking suitable work experience and wants recommendations to improve its quality.

The call for evidence is asking for views, experience and insights into architecture PPR, aiming to gather both positive examples and areas for improvement.

Chair of the commission Chris Husbands said it is a chance for people to tell Arb “what’s working and what isn’t”.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible, whether you’ve already completed your education or are in the process of doing so,” he said.

“If you’ve had bad experiences, we want you to tell us how we could help to improve things. And if you’ve seen something good, we want to learn from that too.”

Arb has also announced former government advisor Polly Mackenzie as one of two new members of the commission. Mackenzie was director of policy to Nick Clegg between 2010 and 2015 when the former Liberal Democrat leader was deputy prime minister.

She was also chief executive of think tank Demos, and is now chief social purpose officer at University of the Arts London.

The other new commission member is Ryder Architecture partner Peter Barker, who has more than 40 years of experience in the profession with a focus on learning, research and development.

Barker and Mackenzie join Husbands and Felicity Atekpe to complete the commission team.

> Also read: Arb names chair for commission on professional practical experience

The call for evidence can be accessed here. It will be open for six weeks and closes on Wednesday 24 April.

Arb said the Commission will also visit different parts of the UK to hear from learning providers, students and architects directly.