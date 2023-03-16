Join us on Wednesday 22 March for a discussion on the new requirements for duty and competence, the role of the principal designer and levels of specification, as well as what the changes mean in terms of insurance and liability

Our Risk & Regulations Summit is back with two full days of expert panel debates.

As part of the programme, we will be enhancing our focus on specification with a webinar on Wednesday 22 March 2023 at 11.30am that aims to demystify the specification requirements of building safety reform.

The post-Grenfell pursuit of building safety improvements has laid out some of the biggest regulatory changes the sector has ever had to tackle.

While data sharing, cultural reform and competence requirements are among the challenges, the significance of the product, manufacturing and specification changes needed cannot be understated.

In this session, we will hear from digital and policy manager at Construction Products Association, Hanna Clarke, director of fire safety at Hydrock, Adam Eaton, and partner at PRP, Andrew Mellor, as they explore the new requirements for firms from a product perspective.

Chaired by specification editor, Hollie Tye, the panel will discuss the new requirements for manufacturers when attaining and supplying specifications, the changed obligations for the design team and the onus that falls on construction firms when it comes to installation and record keeping. They will also look at the ramifications of non-compliance.

The webinar is part of a two-day programme full of expert discussions and networking opportunities.

Day one will be hosted at The Building Centre in London looking at regulatory reform with sessions dedicated to the building safety and net zero agendas. Due to overwhelming interest, more seats have been added to this previously fully booked event. Please add yourself to our waiting list and you will be emailed if you’re successful with an official ticket.

Day two will be made up of several virtual sessions to give you the best of both worlds. The webinars are designed to help understand and comply with the Building Safety Act. Click here to view the full programme and register for your chosen sessions.

All our sessions are free to attend and virtual sessions will be available on demand for 12 months after the event.