Digital Catapult, a deep tech innovation organisation, has announced the ten AI-led startups selected for its accelerator programme under the Innovate UK BridgeAI initiative. The programme is intended to promote the practical application of artificial intelligence (AI) in sectors with high growth potential, including construction.

The cohort will explore AI-driven solutions to operational inefficiencies in the UK construction sector, working alongside architecture and engineering firms Foster + Partners, Versarien PLC and Buro Happold. According to Digital Catapult, the collaboration aims to assess how AI technologies could address sector-specific challenges.

The BridgeAI programme is delivered by Innovate UK in partnership with Digital Catapult, The Alan Turing Institute, the Hartree Centre (STFC) and the British Standards Institution (BSI). More than 2,500 organisations are reportedly engaged with the initiative, which targets industries with low AI adoption rates.

Digital Catapult’s work in construction aims to bring together deep tech startups and industry leaders to address issues including design and compliance, 3D construction printing and interdisciplinary collaboration. The goal is to develop and test AI solutions that could accelerate the sector’s digital transformation and create new economic value.

Among the ten startups, AIConstruct is working on a parametric script generator tailored for 3D printing in construction. Planninghub is enhancing its AI assistant for residential planning applications, while DONAA is developing a prototype tool that uses sensor data and computer vision to evaluate material durability. Planarific is trialling the use of aerial imagery for creating 3D retrofit models and Gpeto AI is improving an AI evaluation framework to ensure performance in construction contexts.

Several startups are targeting construction workflow optimisation. Lattice is developing AI tools for generative design and predictive maintenance. Fairware is prototyping CliqAI, a platform offering real-time insights on materials and manufacturing analysis. BOHM is advancing its decentralised data system with features such as ISO 19650 parsing and intelligent querying. Infinitive is creating a generative design tool for modular construction systems and Constructify is continuing work on its AI-powered project management platform.

With building costs projected to increase by 17% over the next five years and little output growth expected, the construction industry is under pressure to improve efficiency. Digital Catapult states that the integration of AI could help modernise workflows, optimise resources and improve productivity. The accelerator programme offers participating startups access to compute infrastructure, consultancy and networking with industry partners.

Martha Tsigkari, head of applied research and development at Foster + Partners, said the initiative aligns industry needs with innovation from startups: “We recognise the significant value that initiatives such as the BridgeAI accelerator bring… We are eager to contribute to the impactful ideas that will emerge from this programme.”