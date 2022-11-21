VELUX Commercial
https://commercial.velux.co.uk/
Contact info
- Website:
- https://commercial.velux.co.uk/
- Features
Modular skylights help create high quality learning spaces
The £6.7 million Glenbrook Primary School specified VELUX Ridgelight and VELUX Longlight solutions from the VELUX Commercial range
- Features
Natural ventilation and daylight solution helps transform Victorian jail into luxury hotel
All that was left of the powerful-looking Victorian Bodmin Jail in Cornwall, was a ruin without a roof, with vegetation slowly taking over. In 2015, Mallino Development appointed the services of Twelve Architects to undertake an impressive and stunning redevelopment project that turned the jail into an aesthetically impactful hotel.
- Features
Elegant rows of modular skylights provide a forward-thinking college with daylight
The VELUX Daylight Visualizer assisted decision makers in making efficient and informed daylighting decisions in accordance with cost, timing and the optimization of daylight
- Features
Designing daylight in buildings and its impact on the indoor generation
The benefits of working in bright and well-ventilated commercial spaces to our overall wellbeing and performance cannot be overstated
- Features
New “Step solution” using skylights to help the design challenges of atriums
A new VELUX Modular Skylight system provides maximum daylight and optimum indoor climate