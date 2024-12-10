Firm’s entry for Kenya scheme beat more than 100 rival bids from 32 countries

UK practice Void Studios has won an international RIBA competition to design a new conservation and visitor centre in Kenya’s Masai Mara.

The practice triumphed over 100 entries from 32 countries to secure the job at the Oloololo Gate on the northern edge of the nature reserve.

It has been selected from four finalists shortlisted in August including another UK practice Studio Moren, Australia-based Hayman & Charlton Architects and Rome-based DCS Architects.

The anonymous competition, launched on behalf of Abercrombie & Kent Philanthropy, asked for a visitor centre which would “educate, inspire, and create awareness about conservation and the traditions of the Maasai people”.

The judging panel, unaware of the architects’ identities, praised Void’s design as “a visually captivating experience that fosters curiosity and a sense of wonder”.

The practice will now collaborate with Kenyan architect Paul Mungai and other local partners to ensure the design is culturally sensitive and incorporates sustainable practices that respect the local environment.

Void Studios director and co-founder Ian Sanders said its proposals “embody a holistic approach to ecological and cultural preservation”.

“Local materials are weaved together with unique Masai cultural features, to create an engaging educational visitor experience, whilst reinforcing the connection between conservation efforts and cultural heritage,” he added.

Sanders said much of the success of the firm’s winning bid was owed to collaboration with its partners in Kenya, who had provided “insight and professionalism throughout the design process”.

“We are excited to engage with the local communities to deliver a project of this significance in one of the world’s most iconic ecological and cultural landscapes, the Masai Mara,” he added.

The project will prioritise sustainable building practices including solar power and rainwater harvesting, while more than two-thirds of the budget will be invested into the local economy through the use of local resources, materials, and skilled labour.