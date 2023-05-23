Join our inaugural conference in Westminster for updates on progress so far and to help shape the commission’s work

The Building the Future Commission Conference, run by Building Design’s sister title Building, has launched today.

Building’s year-long project to improve the built environment will host a conference in Westminster on 27 September.

Earlier this year it was revealed that initial findings from the commission would be unveiled at the conference.

Attendees will hear from leading figures across the construction industry and find out more about the work of the commission.

Today it has been revealed that the day will include a trio of in-person panel sessions, high-profile keynote speakers and a series of specification roundtable discussions during the day, with how reform and advancement of digital construction, net zero, and building safety, can transform the industry all set to be explored.

There will also be opportunities to network, while in the evening we will be hosting a joint Building Awards and Architect of the Year awards shortlisting party attended by more than 350 industry professionals.

Tickets are on sale now with the first 50 attendees set to save £100!

The Building the Future Commission is a 12-month project looking at radical and challenging ideas that could help transform the built environment.

The campaign aims to tap into innovative ideas, amplify them and be an agent for change.