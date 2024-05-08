Italian curator says exhibition will explore the intersection of architecture with art, engineering, biology and data science

The curator of the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale has revealed that the theme of the event will be “Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective.”

Carlo Ratti, an Italian architect, engineer, and MIT professor, explained that the title aims to evoke a broad range of meanings, encompassing the modern concept of “intelligence” alongside a sense of inclusivity and imagination.

“The title of the International Architecture Exhibition is usually announced both in English and in Italian. In 2025 it will be condensed into a single word for both languages via the common Latin precedent: intelligens”, said Ratti.

“The title Intelligens is linked to the modern term ‘intelligence,’ but it also evokes a wider set of associated meanings. In fact, the final syllable, ‘gens’ is Latin for ‘people’,” he explained. “A new, fictional root emerges, suggesting a future of intelligence that is inclusive, multiple, and imaginative beyond today’s limiting focus on AI.”

>> Also read: British Council names curators to represent the UK at the 2025 Venice Biennale

The exhibition will explore the intersection of architecture with art, engineering, biology, data science, and other disciplines, focusing on their collective impact on the built environment.

Ratti emphasised the urgent need for intelligent solutions to address pressing environmental challenges. The exhibition will showcase design proposals and experiments that explore different forms of intelligence, including natural, artificial, and collective approaches. The stated aim is to stimulate innovative thinking and accelerate the transformation of the built environment towards a more sustainable future.

The Biennale College Architettura, in its second edition, invites students and young practitioners under 30 to submit projects that employ natural, artificial, and collective intelligence to combat the climate crisis.

Up to 16 projects will be selected for development, with a grant of €20,000 allocated to each selected project. The works will be presented at the biennale, out of competition.

The international call for submissions to the Biennale College Architettura is open until June 21, 2024. More information is available on the biennale website.

The 19th Venice Architecture Biennale, is scheduled to take place from 10 May to 23 November, 2025. The event will be hosted across various venues in Venice, including the Giardini and the Arsenale.

Also read: An interview with Royal Gold Medal winner Lesley Lokko