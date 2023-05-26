York scheme tops list of six including projects by Sheppard Robson, PRP and ADP

Tate & Co’s Creative Centre at York St John University has scooped the RIBA award for Yorkshire building of the year.

The largely timber building is one of three university schemes to have made the list of winners alongside Sheppard Robson’s Anne Lister College at the University of York and ADP’s William Henry Bragg Building at the University of Leeds.

Judges praised the Creative Centre for its use of passivhaus principles and low carbon materials including glulam and CLT, describing it as an “elegant” example of sustainable architecture.

The jury also welcomed “playful” detailing on material finishes which it said made the building feel “relaxed and joyful”. “This is a delightful, welcoming, friendly, and fun building,” judges said.

Sheppard Robson’s Anne Lister College provides 1,500 student residences across two colleges named after LGBTQ+ figures Anne Lister and David Kato, with the former being the first phase of the project.

RIBA judges said the scheme, which also won the special award for project architect of the year, was “sophisticated and balanced” with buildings that feel open and active.

ADP’s entry is a refurbishment of the existing grade II-listed Sir William Henry Bragg Building, which provides a new frontage to university laboratory spaces.

PRP also made the final list of six winners with its New Lodge Community, a redevelopment in New Earswick Garden Village in York composed of affordable extra-care apartments, a care home and a refurbishment of the existing Folk Hall.

Completing the list is Elliott Architects’ Hushh House, described as a “practice and stylish” home, and Architect Studio Gedye’s Stumperlowe Park Road Sheffield, a new-build house in a hillside setting which picked up the special award for small project of the year.

All winning projects now go forward for consideration for RIBA National Awards. The shortlist for the 2023 Stirling Prize will be drawn from winners of National Awards.