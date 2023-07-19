GSS Architecture opens sixth office

GSS Architecture has announced the opening of a Leeds studio, which will be the practice’s second Yorkshire office and its sixth overall.

The company, which has its headquarters in Kettering, Northamptonshire, opened a studio in Harrogate around 13 years ago. Last year it opened a “collaboration hub” in Leeds and has now cemented its presence with a permanent studio on Park Row in the city.

GSS partner Jonathan Hunter said the practice had developed strong working relationships with clients and consultants in the Yorkshire region over the past decade.

…