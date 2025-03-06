Office space reduced and homes doubled as developer admits the “financial landscape has shifted significantly”

Studio Egret West has added a third tower to its proposals for a mixed-use development in Manchester after revising a previously consented scheme due to viability concerns.

Oval Real Estate, the developer behind the redevelopment of the 1950s Albert Bridge House, has put new plans for the site out to public consultation and is expected to submit a fresh planning application later this year.

A previous scheme approved in 2023 would have consisted of a 45-storey residential tower containing 367 homes and a 19-storey office tower containing 350,000 sq ft of workspace.

Oval has now more than doubled the scheme’s number of homes to around 800, contained in two towers of 37 and 49 storeys, and reduced the amount of office space in the commercial building to 250,000 sq ft.

All three towers would adopt an octagonal form, with each tower clad in a different shade of terracotta-coloured metal cladding inspired by Manchester’s industrial heritage.

The developer said it had refined the scheme to “better align with Manchester’s evolving needs”.

Since the 2023 approval, the firm said the “financial landscape has shifted significantly and while this presents challenges, it also provides the opportunity for innovative solutions and a fresh perspective.

“As such, our new proposals have been developed in response to this challenge and to better align with current market needs and community priorities.”

The public consultation will open on 23 March.