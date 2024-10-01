The Royal West of England Academy (RWA) has reintroduced an architecture category for its 171st annual open exhibition.

The venerable, Bristol-based institution also awarded a new prize for emerging architecture. The prize was open to architectural submissions selected for the exhibition, provided the artist was either a student or had graduated within the last four years. Entries spanned a wide range of media, including hand drawings, digital line drawings, model making, collage, AI, and rendering.

Most architectural entries were displayed in the Methuen Gallery, alongside works by photographers, sculptors, painters, and printmakers. The gallery does not function as a standalone ‘architecture room’ but integrates into the wider exhibition, showcasing the diverse methods of conveying materials, emotions, ideas, and spatial concepts.

This year’s judging panel included former RIBA president George Ferguson, architect Karl Singporewala, and Amy Croft, head curator of Sto Global. The first prize was awarded to Nathan Stevenson, a Part 1 graduate from Falmouth University currently working at Hayatsu Architects, for his copper and timber study model of the Trefusis Community Centre.

In addition to the winner, two highly commended certificates were awarded. Ade Olaosebikan was recognised for his detailed exploded line drawing of the Villa Savoye, and Michael Paul Lewis received praise for his collection of hand-drawn sketchbooks documenting ten years of design concepts.

Judge Karl Singporewala reflected on the significance of such exhibitions, sharing his own experience from when his student work was featured in the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition. This opportunity led to a job offer from Royal Academician Ian Ritchie and marked the beginning of a decade at Ritchie Studio.

The 171st RWA Annual Open Exhibition is open to the public in Bristol until 5 January 2025.