New images of plan by Hans Zimmer-backed group to turn historic site into UK’s top post-production campus

Full screen in popup Previous

Next CGI showing proposals to excavate a large basement beneath the building to house additional office and recording space 1/12 show caption

Stiff & Trevillion has unveiled the first detailed images of its plans to overhaul the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios for a group of film and music moguls including Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

The practice has lodged a planning application for the scheme with Westminster council for MVS Partnership, a partnership between Zimmer, his long-time business partner Steven Kofsky and film producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, co-chairs of Working Title Films, the UK’s biggest film production company.

The quartet said they want to transform the north west London site into “the premier post-production campus for British film, tv and music” once the BBC moves its music recording operations to its new Allies & Morrison-designed studio at East Bank in Stratford in 2025.

Maida Vale Studios has been the home of the BBC Symphony Orchestra since 1934 and has been used to record performances by artists including the Beatles, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Amy Winehouse, Beyonce and Adele.

Show Fullscreen

But the 150m-long building, originally built in 1909 as an indoor ice rink and now grade II-listed, has long been under threat of closure by the BBC due to its high maintenance costs and location in a residential area.

In 2023 the broadcaster sold the site for a reported £10.5m to MVS Partnership, which appointed Stiff & Trevillion as lead architect earlier this year.

Application documents validated by Westminster council last week propose a “sensitive retention, adaptation and restoration” of the existing building which would see its roof replaced, new interior floors introduced and new entrances added.

A large basement would also be excavated beneath the southern wing of the site to create additional space for a post production hub for film and music.

What Stiff & Trevillion described as the “audio wing” of the building would house three refurbished studio spaces, a new rock and roll recording studio, 30 music rooms, five composer suites and a restaurant with an external terrace.

Show Fullscreen

The “visual’ wing” of the site would contain a dubbing suite, dubbing stages, a sound effect studio, editing suites, a screening room and a series of flexible work and breakout spaces.

Stiff & Trevillion said the ambition for the scheme is to “seamlessly blend the storied legacy of recording and sound on the site with the evolving demands of today’s creative industries”.

It added: “We envision a state-of-the-art facility that houses all stages of the music recording and post production process under one roof, setting new benchmarks for excellence in British film and music post-production, fostering the creation of British jobs, driving innovation, and catalysing industry investment.”

The project team also includes Exigere on costs, Arup as structural and services engineer, DP9 on planning, The Townscape Consultancy on heritage, Jonathan Cook Landscape as landscape architect and GIA on daylight.

Zimmer has twice won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for The Lion King and the 2021 remake of Dune. His other credits include Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, Inception, Interstellar and the Dark Knight Trilogy.

Working Title Films, a subsidiary of Universal Pictures, is the film studio behind Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Darkest Hour and many films made by the Coen brothers.