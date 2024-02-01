Squire & Partners’ £1.5bn Richmond scheme approved for the third time after second staircase changes

Third redesign of controversial 1,000-home plans hoping for GLA sign-off after council gives OK despite flood of objections

Squire & Partners’ £1.5bn plans to redevelop a historic brewery site in Richmond have been approved for the third time after the addition of second staircases.

The controversial 1,068-home Stag Brewery scheme for Singaporean developer Reselton has had a turbulent planning history that has already seen it revised multiple times.

