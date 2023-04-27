Two-year project aims to transform exclusive Chelsea shopping street running from Knightsbridge to Sloane Square

John McAslan & Partners has started work on its £46m makeover of Sloane Street in Chelsea, one of the capital’s most exclusive shopping streets.

Its proposals, which are being jointly funded by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and major local landowner Cadogan Estates, will see the pavements of Sloane Street widened, new trees planted, and the introduction of additional security measures.

McAslan’s scheme makes extensive use of York stone and silver granite. It will also introduce more elegant street furniture and dual-height lighting to better illuminate both street-level views and the distinctive architecture of the road, which runs between Knightsbridge and Sloane Square.

Cadogan originally appointed McAslan to conduct a feasibility study on the potential for improvements to Sloane Street in 2013. The project was approved by RBKC in 2019, but the start of works was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Planting for the project is being overseen by multiple Chelsea Flower Show winner Andy Sturgeon, who will introduce a “royal” colour palette of rich maroons, reds, purples and blues for a mix of flowers, shrubs and over 100 new trees.

John McAslan said the project was “exciting and innovative” and would enhance the character and quality of an “iconic” thoroughfare.

“By introducing visual clarity, emphasising the priority of pedestrians and specifying high quality horticulture, new street furniture and additional trees, it will offer residents, visitors and businesses a transformed and environmentally improved urban experience,” he said.

Work is expected to be complete by the end of next year.