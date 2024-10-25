Plans for new 5,500-seat Kop stand back on track with practice also appointed to draw up wider masterplan for site

Populous has replaced AFL Architects on a scheme to rebuild a demolished 5,500-seat stand at Wrexham’s home ground.

The League One club has appointed Populous on the redevelopment of the Kop stand, which was originally due to start in 2023 and finish in time for this season.

The practice will also draw up a wider masterplan for the club’s STōK Cae Ras stadium.

The Kop stand has been vacant since 2007 due to safety concerns and was demolished last year, after which it was replaced by a 3,000-seat temporary stand.

AFL Architects was appointed in 2022 to draw up a design for a permanent replacement but is understood to no longer be working on the project.

Wrexham, which is owned by US actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, said the new scheme aims to transform the stand nto a “focal point” for the stadium with new hospitality spaces and seating.

The club, the oldest in Wales, has amassed an international fanbase since it was purchased by Reynolds and McElhenney in 2020 and made the subject of a docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham.

Chief executive Michael Williamson said the redevelopment of Wrexham’s home ground, which used to be known as the Racecourse, was an exciting time for the club as it continued its “upward momentum”.

“We are determined to ensure the new Kop stand and the future vision of the [ground] satisfies the needs and expectations of our fans and the local community, and the appointment of Populous as architect for the redesign reflects that,” he said.

Populous global director and senior principal Declan Sharkey said the firm’s aim would be to “create a home for Wrexham’s passionate fans and the community that pays tribute to the heritage and traditions of the club and the city itself. The Kop stand will be the epicentre of the atmosphere at the ground on matchday, while incorporating enhanced facilities that can be used every day throughout the year.”

The AFL-designed scheme was delayed by what the club described as “additional complications” in 2023 when an application for government levelling up funds was rejected. The team behind the plans included Gardiner & Theobald, Ramboll and Savills.

AFL has been contacted for comment.