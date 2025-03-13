Scheme includes build-to-rent and co-living homes, along with upgrades to public realm around Sutton station

Plans for HTA Design’s build-to-rent and co-living scheme for developer Amro Partners have been submitted to Sutton Council for approval.

The ‘Press Works’ scheme will see 507 units delivered opposite Sutton train station. Of the homes, 312 will be BTR and 195 will be co-living.

The proposed development includes the partial demolition of Quadrant House, a 1980 office block. HTA’s scheme retains 56% of the existing structure, with two- and three-storey extensions added to the remaining elements.

35% of the homes will be designated as affordable, all within the BTR element. The scheme also includes the provision of internal and external amenity areas, play space, and upgrades to the surrounding public realm.

The name of the scheme is a nod to the site’s heritage as home to multiple publishing firms and local Jose Glover, Rector of Sutton in the 1600s, who was a pioneer of the early printing press.

Tom Donnachie, managing director for UK Investment at Amro Partners, said: “Situated on a crucial gateway site, The Press Works will deliver much-needed new rental housing of different tenures, including affordable homes, and significantly enhance the public realm around Sutton station.

“The embodied carbon re-use will make this one of our most sustainable projects to date and we look forward to working closely with the London Borough of Sutton, local charities and residents to deliver a lasting legacy for the town.”

Improvements to the public realm around the train station are included in the plans, as are amenities including coworking space, gyms, children’s play areas and community hubs.

Subject to approval, development work is scheduled to commence on site in 2026.