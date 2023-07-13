The Royal Academy of Arts has announced the election of two new architect Royal Academicians in the category of architecture.

Nigel Coates and Elsie Owusu were elected during a recent General Assembly meeting.

Owusu is a Ghanaian-British architect and urban designer, and the first black female architect to be elected as an academician.

As the principal of Elsie Owusu Architects, she has worked on schemes in the UK, Nigeria, and Ghana. Her portfolio includes international projects in transport, infrastructure, master planning, and conservation architecture.

Owusu is currently involved in designing rural community-led zero-carbon initiatives in Ghana and eco-homes in Sussex. Previously, as a partner at Feilden+Mawson, she played a key role in projects such as the UK Supreme Court and London’s Green Park Station.

Owusu’s contributions to architecture extend beyond her work in practice; she has served as the founding chair of the Society of Black Architects and held various positions, including Founding Vice-Chair of the London School of Architecture and a trustee of the UK Supreme Court Arts Trust.

Nigel Coates is an architectural designer and theoretician based in London. Coates was educated at the Architectural Association and has had a multifaceted career encompassing teaching, experimentation, and building.

He is known for an approach that incorporates semiotics, craftsmanship, and contemporary culture into his architectural designs. Coates gained prominence during his early years as a tutor at the Architectural Association, where he co-founded the influential NATØ architecture collective.

In the 1980s he was invited to work in Japan, which led to the establishment of his practice, Branson Coates. His notable projects include The Wall and the Art Silo in Tokyo, as well as the Hubs in Sheffield, Powerhouse:uk in Whitehall, and the Museum of the Home in London. Coates has also designed numerous retail stores for brands such as Katharine Hamnett, Jasper Conran, Liberty, and Jigsaw.

Established in 1768, the Royal Academy of Arts is governed by a body of up to 100 Royal Academicians, all of whom are practising artists or architects. Upon reaching the age of 75, Academicians become Senior Academicians, creating vacancies for new members. Elections for new members are conducted at regular meetings of the General Assembly, where existing Royal Academicians vote for candidates. Additionally, Royal Academicians have the ability to select honorary members from outside the UK. Honorary Fellows and Honorary Members, individuals distinguished in fields beyond the art world, are nominated by the President and approved by the Council and General Assembly.

