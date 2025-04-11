Archway plans, which include 27-storey tower, had been recommended for rejection

View of the tower as seen from Highgate Hill Opposition to the Archway scheme has mainly focused on the height and appearance of the 27-storey student tower

Niall McLaughlin’s 27-storey student accommodation in Islington has been called in by Sadiq Khan after being rejected by the local council.

It is the latest intervention by the London mayor on a major scheme in the capital following his decision last month to become the planning authority for Make’s Baltic Wharf scheme in Paddington.

Make Architects’ plans for a 20-storey student accommodation scheme were rejected for the second time by Westminster council in January.

Now he has written to Islington council to say he will also make the decision on 2022 Stirling Prize-winner Niall McLaughlin’s 250-bed Archway Campus scheme in north London.

This would see the redevelopment of the former Holborn Union Hospital on a 1.5 ha site in Archway.

The scheme has faced local opposition, including from Islington North MP and former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, over the height and appearance of the planned student tower.

Built as a Victorian workhouse infirmary, the buildings at the site became a hospital and later a medical teaching campus but have been vacant since 2013.

Under plans brought forward by Seven Capital, three historic buildings would be refurbished and extended, mostly for 87 market sale homes.

Three other buildings constructed in the second half of the 20th century would be demolished and replaced with three new blocks comprising 91 affordable homes.

Grid Architects is responsible for retrofitting and extending the heritage buildings, while Niall McLaughlin has designed the new build masterplan, including three affordable housing blocks and two student buildings.