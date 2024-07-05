New towns, 1.5million homes and renewing the UK’s infrastructure…. what the new government has promised for the built environment

Keir Starmer’s party has won a large majority as many expected. As we gear up for the first Labour government for 14 years, here is a reminder of what they have pledged for the built environment

Labour has won a historic landslide and now construction professionals will be turning their eyes to the party’s pledges for the built environment.

The party has put planning reforms, housebuilding and infrastructure at the centre of its 142-page manifesto, which it titled ‘Change’. Keir Starmer’s party, after winning more than 400 seats in yesterday’s election, is expected to move swiftly to implement its key manifesto pledges, particularly on housing.

Labour has pledged to build 1.5 million new homes over the next parliament. It is expected to announce a new planning framework before the end of the month which would re-instate mandatory housing targets and strengthen presumptions in favour of sustainable development.