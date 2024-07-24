Scheme would include UK’s third tallest building at 273m in height

More details have emerged of Matt Brook Architects’ £1bn plans to replace a shopping centre in Salford with 3,300 homes including the UK’s tallest tower outside London.

Salford council has now validated the outline planning application submitted by the Regent Retail Park project’s developer Henley Investment Management.

It reveals the 10-block scheme’s tallest tower could rise to as high as 273m, which would make it the UK’s third tallest building behind the Shard and 22 Bishopsgate.

The application proposes 100 more homes than the previously announced 3,200, a pedestrian bridge over the river Irwell to central Manchester and a public park.

It also sets out plans for 10,000sq m of retail and community space to replace the existing shopping centre which Henley purchased from M&G for £16m in 2020.

The documents include a 149-page design code setting out Matt Brook’s framework for how the detailed elements of the scheme should look in a later reserved matters application, proposing a consistent palette of earthy-coloured facades and brick cladding.

The plans would see the demolition of all existing buildings on the shopping centre site and the phased construction of seven towers including a 75m tall octagonal tower along with three ‘linear’ buildings rising to 135m in height.

Henley described the 4ha island site as a “prime example of an inner-city retail park with significant redevelopment potential”, with enough space to accommodate dense development and provide the necessary infrastructure.

It is located in a rapidly developing part of central Salford which also includes plans by developer Salboy for the 76-storey Viadux tower designed by Simpson Haugh.

The project team includes landscape architect LDA Design, planning consultant Savills, project manager Buro Four, civil and structural engineer AKT II, cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald, townscape consultant Turley and environmental impact consultant Trium.

Henley is targeting vacant posession of the first phase of the site by 2026.