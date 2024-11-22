Full screen in popup Previous

Manchester council has voted to add three new high rise schemes to its booming skyline in schemes with a combined total of nearly 1,500 homes.

The council’s planning committee voted in favour of proposals by Hawkins Brown, Bell Phillips and Simpson Haugh yesterday afternoon.

The tallest, designed by Simpson Haugh for JRL Group and Central & Urban, is a 28-storey tower containing 359 apartments on Sparkle Street.

Hawkins Brown also secured approval for its £70m build to rent block on Cheetham Hill Road, which will contain 237 flats and commercial space in a 23-storey tower for developer Zephyr X.

Victoria Point, an expansion of an existing student accommodation development, was also given the nod by councillors.

The latter, designed by Bell Phillips and 5Plus for Empiric Student Property, will see the phased demolition and extension of six buildings, boosting the number of student homes on the site from 566 to 876.