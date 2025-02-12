Show Fullscreen

Work on a £90m scheme to build a new library designed for Manchester Metropolitan University is finally set to start at the end of this year.

The 13-storey project in the city centre will see the partial demolition of the university’s existing All Saints Library and the construction of a low-carbon replacement containing just over 22,000 sq m of floorspace.

The job, which has been designed by Hawkins Brown, was approved by the local council a year ago.

But a university spokesman said it hasn’t yet appointed a main contractor for work – despite the job being slated to start last year and finish in 2028.

He added: “We haven’t appointed a contractor. The reason for this is that the designers have been asked to make some changes to their proposals – nothing major but it has meant that we haven’t been in a position to appoint a contractor for the works yet.

“Work is expected to start on demolishing the existing building at the end of this year.”

The 1970s All Saints Library and neighbouring All Saints Building would be cut in two under the plans, with the latter to be totally demolished and the former to be stripped back to its core and covered with a new facade.

Library specialist Schmidt Hammer Larsen is working with Hawkins Brown on the plans, with Turner & Townsend on board as project manager alongside planning consultant Deloitte and cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald.

Planit IE is also on the team as landscape architect while Buro Happold has multiple roles including structural and civil engineer, facade engineer, MEP engineer, fire engineer and transport consultant.

The building will house around 3,800 study seats, a range of event spaces, bookable rooms, a prayer facility, wellbeing spaces, office space for library staff and 9,000 “linear metres” of books.