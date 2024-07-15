Berkeley hit by second staircases requirements on a major London high rise scheme for the second time in a month

Berkeley has redesigned its plans to build one of the tallest residential schemes in London because of second staircase requirements and rising build costs.

The developer had planned to build 838 homes in six Maccreanor Lavington-designed buildings including a 46-storey tower on the site of Mercato Metropolitano, a popular food and drink market in Elephant & Castle.

All blocks would have been served or part served by single staircases, prompting an intervention by the Health and Safety Executive on the original planning application submitted in 2022.

This application has now been withdrawn and Berkeley has sent Maccreanor Lavington back to the drawing board to devise fresh plans which comply with the new fire safety regulations requiring second means of escape in residential buildings above 18m.

It is second time in the past month that Berkeley has revealed a major redesign of a large high rise housing scheme in London due to the regulations following its amendments to the Foster & Partners-designed Fulham Gas Works site.

Berkeley also said it had been impacted on the Elephant & Castle site by increasing build costs caused by “the macro-economic climate and foreign events” which had put pressure on the viability of the scheme.

Under new plans submitted to Southwark council last month replacing the former application, the scheme would consist of four buildings between five and 44 storeys and containing 892 homes, more than the original proposals.

The site has also been expanded with Berkeley’s acquisition of the adjacent Institute of Optometry building in September 2023.

The scheme would still see the demolition of Mercato Metropolitano, which currently sprawls across a series of former warehouses and brick buildings on the site.

Berkeley said it is in talks with market traders on providing replacement space on the site on a public piazza which has been designed to accommodate the market.

Regardless of the outcome of the new application, Mercato Metropolitano would need to cease operating at its current premises by 2030 because of new EPC requirements for commercial properties.

Berkeley said its intention was to supply the market with a “modern sustainable place” for them to return to.

The project team also includes planning consultant Lichfields, landscape architect Gillespies, structural engineer Walsh, environmental consultant Aecom, fire engineer Introba, townscape and heritage consultant Tavernor and transport consultant TTP Consulting.

The scheme is the latest in a string of high rise residential schemes impacted by the new requirements for second staircases, which are due to come into force in September 2026.

Berkeley’s amendments to the Fulham Gas Works site resulted in the removal of one tower and the widening of the floorplates in the remaining towers to accomodate second staircases.