Levitt Bernstein's proposals for the Brookhill Estate in Woolwich, south-east London Source: Levitt Bernstein

Levitt Bernstein-designed plans to redevelop an 80-house estate in south-east London with a 254-home mix of mews houses, flats and maisonettes have been given the green light by councillors.

Members of Greenwich Council’s planning committee this week approved the practice’s proposals for the Brookhill Estate, which were drawn up for social-housing provider Hyde Group.

Levitt Bernstein said the existing two-storey homes on the estate, which is a few hundred metres from Woolwich town centre, were reaching the end of their lives. The new homes will be delivered in six separate buildings of up to seven storeys in height surrounding a landscaped “green spine”, which also serves as a pedestrian route from east to west.

The practice said consultation work with existing residents of the estate resulted in a focus being placed on houses rather than flats as part of the new scheme, and that the new mews houses were “placed at the heart” of the development to reinforce the existing character of the estate.

Levitt Bernstein associate director Simon Lea said the practice and client Hyde had “championed a collaborative approach” for the project.

“By working closely with the estate residents from the outset, we have been able to shape a scheme that will significantly improve the quality of life for those currently living on the estate – with housing and landscape working hand in glove to create a lush and pleasant neighbourhood,” he said.

Almost half of the new homes will be “affordable”, with 125 units falling into one of the designated tenure categories: 63 properties will be made available for “Affordable London Rent” and 62 will be made availale for shared ownership. A total of 129 homes will be for private sale. The “affordable” proportion equates to 49% when measured by habitable room.

Levitt Bernstein said a ballot of existing residents of the Brookhill Estate found 86% were in favour of the redevelopment plans.

The regeneration plans will now be referred to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.