Labour to hire hundreds of more planning officers to speed up decisions

Rachel Reeves set to announce measures to fast track planning for life sciences, battery factories and 5G infrastructure

The shadow chancellor is set to announce plans to hire hundreds of new planning officers and overhaul planning rules to speed up green infrastructure schemes.

Rachel Reeves will today use her speech to the Labour conference in Liverpool to lay out plans to amend national policy statements within six months of a Labour government. She will announce a fast-tracked planning process for areas deemed ‘priority growth’ including battery factories, life sciences facilities and 5G infrastructure.

