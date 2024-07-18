Nine-storey building to be supported on Arup-designed arch above five underground rail tunnels

KPF has been given the green light for a nine-storey life sciences scheme in King’s Cross which will be built above five underground rail lines.

Designed for developer Delancey, the proposals for 176-178 York Way will add another 18,000sq m of research and laboratory space to north London’s booming Knowledge Quarter area.

The rail tunnels, which run as close as 4.5m beneath the surface, mean the scheme will need to be supported on a long-span arch designed by Arup to distribute the load of the building.

Visible arches have also been designed for the facade of the building as a reference to the nearby Leslie Green-designed York Way tube station, which has been closed since 1932.

KPF design principal Elie Gamburg said: “Our design approach was to turn the constraints of the site into an architectural opportunity, using innovative deck-stiffened structural arches to create a special new space called the ‘Randall’s Room’.

“The development promises to extend the Knowledge Quarter and activate York Way to become a major focal point for this part of Islington.

“The project is also an opportunity to dramatically improve the public realm, provide much needed science and technology, and affordable workspace, and demonstrate what the future of cutting-edge sustainable lab and technology facilities can be – all while supporting the quality of life and social aspirations of the adjacent community.”

The scheme will also include 12,000sq m of research and laboratory space, 1,200sq m of affordable workspace, a flexible community and events space, flexible makers’ space.

It also includes public realm improvements including a new route through Bingfield Street and widened pavements on Randall’s Road.

The project team also includes landscape consultant Publica Associates, project manager and principal designer Gardiner & Theobald, sustainability consultant Atelier Ten and laboratory planner Buro Happold.

KPF is also behind one of the UK’s largest life sciences schemes, the 23-storey One North Quay tower in Canary Wharf which was given the green light last July.